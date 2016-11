LISBON

The Lepper Library, 303 E Lincoln Way, will present Elephant and Piggie holiday party. Meet Gerald and Piggie from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 9 or 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 10.

Pictures will be taken with the characters from Mo Willems’ books, and there will be face painting. A set of four tickets to Disney on Ice at the Covelli Centre will be given away.