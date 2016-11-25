YOUNGSTOWN

Hubbard native Betty Dopson helped found the Committee to Eliminate Media Offensive To African People 30 years ago nearly to this day in New York City.

Through it she was able to have a significant impact in changing the focus of tone on race in local media.

“We see ourselves as grass-roots activists, but our focus is to develop an understanding and an appreciation for who we are and not just all the negative aspects of our lives,” she said.

Dopson returned to Youngstown last year after her husband died and she could no longer afford the cost of living in New York. Now she hopes to spend more time making a similar impact on Youngstown area media, which she believes is vastly imbalanced.

