WARREN

A basket auction and Dine Out 4 Paws fundraiser will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at Barrel 33, 8208 E. Market St., in the Howland Plaza.

Guests will win gift baskets, gift cards and prizes.

All proceeds go to the Volunteers of the Trumbull County Pound and Community. Contact 330-395-9463 for information.