LOS ANGELES (TNS) — Florence Henderson, whose portrayal of Carol Brady on the iconic television show “The Brady Bunch” created an idealized mother figure for an entire generation, died Thursday. She was 82.

Henderson died from heart failure about 7:30 p.m. while surrounded by her four children, said her longtime manager and publicist Kayla Pressman.

As Pressman’s telephone continued ringing, the woman who has worked with Henderson for 43 years - starting as her personal assistant - said the actress was “the most vibrant, beautiful inside and out person I’ve ever known in my entire life. We just never left each other. She was so wonderful to be with and she was most loyal.”

Fidelity proved to be one of Henderson’s trademarks, she said, adding that the actress stayed with the same business manager since she was 18 years old, and when he died, worked with his son. Henderson also had the same agent for more than 30 years. “She keeps long relationships,” Pressman said. “I can’t say enough about the remarkable person she is.”

Henderson was a well-known nightclub entertainer performing in Texas when she was asked to audition for the role that would change her life.

Hoping to jet into Los Angeles, have a screen test for “Brady Bunch” creator Sherwood Schwartz and then get back in time for the evening’s shows in Texas, Henderson was delayed by L.A. traffic and rushed onto the Paramount lot two hours late, frantically looking for a makeup artist to get her ready for the test. Finally, she found someone with a few spare minutes - on the set of “Star Trek.”

“I was sitting in a makeup chair between William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy and like six or eight space monsters. None of them had any idea who I was or made any attempt to be friendly, which really bugged me,” she recalled in TV son Barry Williams’ 1992 memoir, “Growing Up Brady.”

Bothered by what she believed to be a shoddy makeup job, Henderson joked through the screen test about how bad she looked, and Schwartz, impressed with her comic timing, gave her the role.

“Maybe I should thank that terrible makeup man, because in a way, his botch job helped me get the part,” she said in the book.

Henderson’s work as Carol on the series, which ran from 1969 to 1974, and her slyly sexy chemistry with co-star Robert Reed made the show thrive. The pair helped broaden acceptance of blended families. Carol, a single mother of three daughters, was married to Mike Brady, a single father of three sons.