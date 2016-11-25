YOUNGSTOWN

A federal grand jury this week indicted two men on charges of having guns while being felons.

James M. Simmons, 32, of West Chalmers Avenue, is accused of having a 9mm handgun Feb. 3 even though he has three separate convictions from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for burglary in 2011, possession of cocaine in 2009 and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer in 2008.

Also indicted was Ricky Paige, 30, of Pointview Avenue, who is accused of having an assault rifle on Dec. 15 and a 9mm handgun on March 26. An indictment says Paige has felony convictions in common pleas court going back to 2006 for charges of aggravated robbery and burglary.