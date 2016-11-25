YOUNGSTOWN

Downtown Youngstown will sparkle even brighter this year, as the holiday lighting decor in Central Square will now extend four blocks down West Federal Street.

The public will get its first glimpse of the new look at 7 p.m. next Friday, when the lights will be turned on for the first time.

That will be the start of the holiday season downtown, with a parade along the length of Federal Street, from east to west, beginning at 6 p.m. There also will be a multitude of family-friendly activities on Central Square – including caroling plus food and holiday merchandise vendors – beginning at 4:30 p.m. After the tree lighting, children can visit with Santa Claus and have their photograph taken.

The annual lighting of Central Square began four years ago, and uses 50,000 light bulbs strung through the trees and structures.

This year, an additional 25,000 bulbs will be added to the display on West Federal, both in the traffic medians and the sidewalks.

Home Savings and Loan is the sponsor of the lighting program, dubbed the Youngstown CityScape Sparkle Youngstown Plus campaign.

Read more about the project and next Friday's events in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.