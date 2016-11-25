JOBS
Downtown Youngstown gets ready for holiday celebrations



Published: Fri, November 25, 2016 @ 11:45 a.m.

The Youngstown Holiday Parade & Christmas Tree Lighting will take place Friday, December 2, with festivities starting at 4:30 p.m. The holiday parade will begin at 6 p.m. and the tree lighting ceremony will start at 7 p.m. Home Savings & Loan is the title sponsor for the Youngstown CityScape “Sparkle Youngstown Plus” campaign.

In addition, there are other great holiday events taking over Downtown that night. The Youngstown Phantoms will be hosting an ugly sweater party. OH WOW! Children's Center will be offering free admission from 4-8 p.m. The Youngstown Flea will take place on Dec 2-3.

Other events throughout the weekend include Nativity: The Hope at the Youngstown Playhouse, YSU Theater's A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum, and Mahoning Valley Historical Society's Memories of Christmas Past.

