City police busy with domestic violence cases today



Published: Fri, November 25, 2016 @ 10:57 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested two men for domestic violence in separate incidents early today.

William Kerensky, 31, of North Evanston Avenue, was arrested at 1:55 a.m. after he returned to his home after reports said he threatened people there with a knife earlier in the day.

Reports said as Kerensky was led to a cruiser, he threatened to shoot a family member in the head and said he will return even if he has a restraining order.

About 2:50 a.m. Chaz Davis, 35, was arrested at his home in the 500 block of Cameron Avenue after reports said he grabbed his girlfriend, dragged her out of a car and threw her off a porch. Officers went inside to look for Davis and he was found hiding in a bedroom.

Reports said as Davis was being led out of the house he used a racial slur against an officer.

Both men are in the Mahoning County jail and are expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

