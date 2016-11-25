Staff report

CANFIELD

Angels for Animals invites the public to its annual holiday decorations, antiques and collectibles and jewelry sale starting next weekend in St. Andrews Hall, 4750 W. South Range Road.

All proceeds support the programs of Angels for Animals and the medical care of homeless cats and dogs. There is a $5 admission fee, which will cover refreshments and buyer’s first choice from 6 to 9 p.m. next Friday. There will be free admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 and from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 4.

Robert Retort, a licensed auctioneer in Ohio and Pennsylvania, will be on hand Dec. 3 to do appraisals for anyone who wants to know the value of their treasures. For a $10 donation to Angels, he will appraise up to three items per person.

The sale will continue from noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10.

Read more about the event in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.