Thirteen years ago this week, Holly Brest made a life-changing decision. After 11 years of drug abuse, she quit cold turkey, she says.

The decision was prompted by another life-changing event: She was pregnant with her first child.

“Thank God I found out I was pregnant,” said Brest, 36, of Hubbard. “My oldest daughter really saved me.”

Today, she’s a mother of two daughters – Saphire, 13, and Quinn, 11 – and an advocate for addiction awareness. She recently organized Hubbard’s first “Walk Against Heroin,” an awareness event in which numerous communities now participate.

She’s also open with her kids about her story, wanting to instill in them an understanding of addiction that will prevent them from going down the same path.

Brest’s substance abuse began, she says, when she was the same age as her oldest daughter is now: 13. She started with alcohol, and it progressed from there.

“My best advice is what I told everybody at the walk: If you can chase the dope man, you can chase that recovery,” she said. “Chase that recovery like you chase that high.”

