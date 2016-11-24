Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

More than 150 Youngstown City School District parents, guardians and grandparents are playing a greater role in their children’s education.

The parents are part of PRIDE — Parents Realizing Involvement Determines Education. The group meets monthly with school and district personnel.

“There’s a perception that Youngstown City School parents aren’t involved in their children’s education,” said distruct CEO Krish Mohip. “The number of parents in our new PRIDE group proves the opposite, and it’s heartening to see. Parents want to be involved in their children’s school, but they don’t always know how to get started. We’re attempting to address that with PRIDE.”

Since the group’s inception this fall, Linda Hoey, district parent liaison, said the number of parents involved keeps growing. Hoey said the group gives both parents and teachers the opportunity to get to know one another and to learn how they can work together for the betterment of their students.

