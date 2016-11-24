YOUNGSTOWN

About 900 Youngstown City Schools students remain in their seats after the last bell rings.

They are staying to better their math and reading skills through the district’s free after-school program. The sessions make use of

i-Ready, a computer program dedicated to sharpening students’ minds through fun learning exercises.

Anita Romeo, Taft Elementary School fifth-grade intervention specialist, said students are excited to learn because the program is “kid-friendly and designed specifically for them.”

The computer-based coursework involves an initial test to assess the student’s academic abilities. A lesson plan is then developed by i-Ready to accommodate students through interactive problems, games and more to better their skills.

“It’s really just fun and educational,” said Brea’on Slocum, a Taft fifth-grader.

Arlayza Collier, also a Taft fifth-grade student, said despite some prior difficulty with fractions, i-Ready not only taught her to add and subtract them, but she now also can help others.

Taft kindergartner Tay’Von Weaver was able to get ahead of the game.

“I learned how to read more and more words,” he said.

In addition to learning, students receive a snack at 3:30 p.m., a warm meal for dinner at 5:30 p.m. and a bus ride home at 6 p.m.

Read more about the program in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.