YOUNGSTOWN

Elisa Hernandez spent much of the last several years isolated from her family.

Trapped in an abusive relationship, she was cut off from her mother, father, sisters and extended family.

Thursday, however, she’ll be surrounded by them all.

They’ll share a meal as a family.

Her four young children will get to play with their cousins.

And when it’s over, Hernandez and her kids will come back to their new apartment that already feels like home.

The family moved into their new place a few weeks ago after Hernandez completed a program through the Beatitude House, a local organization that serves women and children in need.

This Thanksgiving, Hernandez, 36, is thankful for things that many might take for granted: safety, and the chance to be happy.

“Finally, we’re happy,” she said. “I think the kids finally feel like they’re allowed to be happy, and they’re allowed to be kids.”

