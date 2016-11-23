JOBS
Spaghetti dinner benefit planned



Published: Wed, November 23, 2016 @ 8:16 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN

A spaghetti dinner benefit will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at Wickliffe Presbyterian Church, 45 Idlewood Road, to raise awareness of liver cancer.

Dinners are $8 for adults and $5 for children 4 to 12. There also will be a basket auction and 50-50 raffle.

The proceeds will assist Alan D. Burkholder Sr., a lifetime Austintown resident, with medical expenses while he is undergoing treatment for liver cancer.

For information call Sherry Yacucci at 330-793-6637.

