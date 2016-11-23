YOUNGSTOWN

The police department has decided against using its speed cameras on U.S. Route 422 and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Police Chief Robin Lees said the decision was made after officers were able to curtail excessive speeding through “traditional methods,” such as using radar or having cruisers be more visible.

Lees said last month the department was considering using the cameras on the road because of an average of 10,000 extra vehicles per day that were funneled there from Girard because of road construction on Interstate 80.

The increased traffic has led to increased speeding, with some recorded speeds eclipsing 70 miles per hour. The speed limit for the road is 35 miles per hour.

However, Lees said the cameras, which record a vehicle’s speed and then take a picture of the license plate if the vehicle is traveling over the posted speed limit, will not have to be used there because the speeding has been cut down considerably.

