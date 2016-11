BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ARMSTRONG, JESSICA M 7/18/1989 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



BAKER, DEVIN EDWARD 2/10/1985 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Felonious Assault



BRITTON, DAVID A 3/15/1976 Domestic Violence



CLARK, ANDREW MICHAEL 12/11/1981 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse



DEWEESE, ROSS D 3/1/1990 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property

JAMES, EVAN L 10/22/1984 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Probation Violation

JONES, JEAN L 1/21/1989 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

KELLEY, DRE LEROY 9/29/1995 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Arrest Of Probationer

LUZIER, JUSTIN MITCHELL 12/3/1988 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Probation Violation

ROBERTSON, GARY FLOYD 6/6/1948 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Breaking and Entering

SPRINGS, ANTOINE KEITH 3/5/1988 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property



STIVER, CHRISTOPHER ROBERT 9/11/1985 POLAND TWP. POLICE Sexual Battery



TIMMINS, STEVEN K 1/28/1983 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Burglary

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

COLE, RICHARD RANDOLPH 11/9/1962 11/20/2016 BONDED OUT

COYIER, JENNIFER MARIE 1/11/1985 8/29/2016 CR4 SUMMONS

DANIEL, KENNETH 7/23/1992 11/21/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

ENGLISH, TREAVOR ANTHONY 8/12/1995 11/21/2016 CR4 SUMMONS

FARAH, DANIEL R 1/4/1986 7/5/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

FRANCO, MICHELLE LEE 10/22/1980 11/20/2016 BONDED OUT

GREENWALT, CHARLES PETER 7/20/1959 10/19/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GROSS, JASON DAVID 7/25/1974 11/5/2016 TIME SERVED

HALL, JAMES DONNELL 2/2/1992 11/17/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HERIOT, MANUEL RICHARD DWAYNE 9/15/1997 11/8/2016 BONDED OUT



HUBBARD, KENNETH 8/10/1980 11/22/2016 CR4 SUMMONS



HUSTON, CHAD THOMAS 6/9/1985 11/21/2016 BONDED OUT

KOPNISKY, MATTHEW 11/16/1993 11/21/2016 BONDED OUT

LOWE, HANS C 11/29/1981 11/22/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



MARSHALL, JAMES LLOYD 1/4/1967 9/23/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



PARTEE, CASEY LARON 1/10/1995 11/22/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

POLING, JOHN M 10/24/1979 11/13/2016 TIME SERVED

PORTER, MATTHEW J 3/17/1982 11/8/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



RAYNOVICH, CLIFFORD LEROY 1/30/1979 8/26/2016 TIME SERVED

ROBINSON, SHANELL 12/12/1978 11/14/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



ROVDER, ZACHARY R 10/3/1994 11/16/2016 BONDED OUT



SLY, KALYN DARNELL 12/22/1994 6/2/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



TURNER, ROSALYN LATESSA 4/15/1972 11/21/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

VENZEIO, JEAN M 9/10/1966 11/18/2016 BONDED OUT