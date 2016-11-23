NORTH JACKSON

Times have changed for classrooms in the 21st century.

Teachers have replaced their 20th century chalkboards with Smart Boards in the past 16 years.

Physical education classes, however, haven’t changed much – until now – thanks to Jackson-Milton Elementary School’s new technology.

Daniel Crish, the physical-education teacher for Jackson-Milton Schools, has implemented a new technology for his gym classes.

Since Oct. 17, the school has been using the Interactive Health Technology (IHT) Spirit System and the Adidas Zone wrist-heart monitors approved by the Jackson-Milton Board of Education.

The technology, specifically designed for physical education and assessments in school classrooms, incorporates 28 small wristbands that monitor heart rates and calories burned over the school year.

So far, the data has shown his students have burned 19,654 calories.

“I’m very lucky to be in a district that has administrators who are so progressive and willing to support these kinds of technologies in the classroom,” Crish said.

