NEW CASTLE, PA.

Festival of Trees is scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Neshannock Township School District, 3834 Mitchell Road.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

There will be vendors and a variety of hot foods for sale. Entertainment will be provided by local choirs, dance groups, bands and other talents.

Admission is $5 per person, $3 for ages 4 to 12 and free for those 3 and under. Proceeds will benefit New Castle Public Library and LARK Enterprises of Lawrence County.