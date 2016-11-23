JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Festival of Trees planned this weekend



Published: Wed, November 23, 2016 @ 8:14 a.m.

NEW CASTLE, PA.

Festival of Trees is scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Neshannock Township School District, 3834 Mitchell Road.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

There will be vendors and a variety of hot foods for sale. Entertainment will be provided by local choirs, dance groups, bands and other talents.

Admission is $5 per person, $3 for ages 4 to 12 and free for those 3 and under. Proceeds will benefit New Castle Public Library and LARK Enterprises of Lawrence County.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes