YOUNGSTOWN

Closing arguments are underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge Lou D'Apolito in the aggravated murder trial of Leonard Savage.

Savage, 22, is one of three men accused of the Nov. 14, 2015, shooting death of Thomas Owens, 33, who was killed as he sat in a parked car on West Myrtle Avenue.

Savage is charged with aggravated murder, attempted murder and felonious assault.

The other two defendants will go on trial at a later date.