City police dog injured in Coitsville shooting



Published: Wed, November 23, 2016 @ 2:21 p.m.

COITSVILLE — Township police are investigating after a dog for the Youngstown police department was wounded in a shooting Tuesday.

Chief Michael Morris would not comment on specifics or release a report saying the incident is still under investigation. He said the shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. on South Hubbard Road.

Morris said the dog belongs to a city police officer that lives in the township. He said the dog is expected to recover.

Youngstown police Chief Robin Lees said the dog, "Goose," is paired with officer Josh Kelly.

Lees said the veterinarian working on the dog is optimistic the dog should recover. He said Kelly is off to help the dog recover.

No charges have been filed, Morros said.

