Poland Baptist school principal arrested on sexual battery charge



Published: Wed, November 23, 2016 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

POLAND

A township religious school principal was arrested Wednesday morning and faces a sexual battery charge.

Christopher Stivers, 31, of Idora Lane, Struthers, principal of Gospel Baptist School, Clingan Road, was arrested around 1:25 a.m. at the police department after questioning. He is charged with sexual battery of a 14-year-old girl, according to a police report. The charge is a third-degree felony.

A police report states that Stivers is in the Mahoning County jail.

Police Chief Brian Goodin said police received a call from the parents of the girl after she told them what happened.

Read more about the case in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

