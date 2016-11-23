WARREN

Bond was set at $1 million for James A. Gardner, 48, of Iowa Avenue Northwest today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on one count of aggravated murder and two counts of felonious assault in the June 18 double homicide at Shorty’s Place, a Warren Township bar.

Atty. Mark Lavelle entered a not-guilty plea for Gardner, who was secretly indicted Monday on the charges.

Gardner, a member of the motorcycle group Forever Two Wheelz, is accused of shooting to death Jason C. Moore, 41, of Bristolville and wounding Andrew G. Claypool, 50, of Girard, and Walter M. Hughes, 41, of Warren, all members of the Brothers Regime motorcycle club.

Charges were dismissed against another FTW wheels member, David H. Bailes Jr., 45, in September, but Lavelle said Tuesday he has been told to expect additional people to be charged in the case.