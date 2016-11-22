JOBS
Youngstown man faces charges after Boardman traffic stop



Published: Tue, November 22, 2016 @ 10:54 a.m.

BOARDMAN — A Youngstown man is facing several charges after a traffic stop Monday night.

Officers stopped Michael Daviduk, 36, of Liberty Street, in the parking lot of Robinwood Elementary School on Indianola Road for fraudulent license plates.

A background check revealed Daviduk had a suspended license and police found suspected drug paraphernalia after searching his vehicle.

Police charged Daviduk with possession of drug paraphernalia, using fictitious plates and driving under suspension.

