BOARDMAN — A Youngstown man is facing several charges after a traffic stop Monday night.

Officers stopped Michael Daviduk, 36, of Liberty Street, in the parking lot of Robinwood Elementary School on Indianola Road for fraudulent license plates.

A background check revealed Daviduk had a suspended license and police found suspected drug paraphernalia after searching his vehicle.

Police charged Daviduk with possession of drug paraphernalia, using fictitious plates and driving under suspension.