YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning Valley’s non-seasonally adjusted jobless rate crept up to 5.9 percent in October 2016 from 5.5 percent reported in October 2015.

The number of unemployed went from 13,700 in October 2015 to 14,500 in October 2016 while the number of employed dropped from 233,800 to 229,600.

The civilian labor force, which is the sum of the employed and the unemployed, was 244,000, down from 247,000 reported in October 2015.

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.9 percent in October 2016, up from 4.8 percent in September.

The U.S. unemployment rate for October was 4.9 percent, 0.1 percentage points lower than in September 2016 and October 2015.