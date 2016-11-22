YOUNGSTOWN

Disney on Ice is partnering with Making Kids Count to help brighten the holiday season for area children.

A ticket voucher redeemable for tickets to see Disney on Ice presents Passport to Adventure at Covelli Centre will be given in exchange for the donation of a new, unwrapped toy. The toys will be given to Making Kids Count’s Holiday Adopt-A-Family Program. Families will receive one ticket voucher per donation, and are allowed up to two vouchers per family. Vouchers can be redeemed for tickets at the Covelli Centre box office, which is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. A total of 200 ticket vouchers is available.

In keeping with the holiday spirit, Disney on Ice will also provide tickets to the opening night performance, Dec. 21, to all adopted families and will host a special meet and greet with characters from the show to some of the children from the program, on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon at Making Kids Count, 7178 West Blvd. Suite E, Boardman.

Disney on Ice Passport to Adventure will do eight performances at Covelli Centre: Dec. 21 at 8 p.m.; Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Dec. 24 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; and Dec. 25 at 1 p.m.

Tickets start at $13 and are available at the Covelli box office and at ticketmaster.com.