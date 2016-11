SALEM

Students from Salem Self Pro Martial Arts raised $550 through a kick-a-thon to help support the annual community Thanksgiving Day dinner that takes place each year at the Memorial Building, 785 E. State St.

The annual dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Reservations for delivery of meals can be made until Thanksgiving Day at 330-337-3728.