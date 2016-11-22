JOBS
Small Town Christmas Tour



Published: Tue, November 22, 2016 @ 8:27 a.m.

Small Town Christmas Tour is hosting a variety of Santa’s and homemade items at 12 shops. Each shop donates a portion of its sales to local schools for kids in need to help families at Christmas.

One of the events will be a stuffed seashell dinner from noon to 5:30 p.m. Friday at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 27485 Main St., North Georgetown by donation only. Saturday a ham dinner will be served from noon to 5 p.m. at First Brethren Church, 2733 Main St., North Georgetown, also for a donation.

Small Town Christmas Tour maps are available at Stop No. 1, 24656 Georgetown Road, Homeworth.

Participants will have a chance to win a basket valued at $200 filled with donations from each tour stop. There also will be a chance to win a live Christmas tree from Sanor Christmas Trees, 4318 12th St., Homeworth.

Find Small Town Christmas Tour 2016 on Facebook.

