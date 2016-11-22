WARREN — Police have arrested a second member of the Forever Two Wheelz motorcycle club who faces murder charges in the June 18 shootout at Shorty’s Place, a Highland Avenue, Warren Township bar.

James A. Gardner, 48, of Iowa Avenue Northwest, was arrested this morning at work and is in the Trumbull County jail awaiting arraignment on one count of murder and two counts of felonious assault.

Warren Township Police Chief Don Bishop announced the arrest at the Warren Police Department. Warren and Warren Township have worked together on the investigation.

Bishop said Gardner was a shooter in the incident, but he declined to discuss the role of the other man charged earlier with two counts of murder, David H. Bailes Jr., 45, of Leavittsburg.

Gardner is charged in one of the two deaths and in the shootings of two other members of the Brothers Regime Motorcycle Club who were injured but survived, Bishop said.