LORDSTOWN — The impact of a shift cut at the General Motors Lordstown Complex has hit local companies that do business with the complex.

Lower demand for small cars led GM to cut its third shift affecting 1,245 workers at its Lordstown plant.

Lordstown Seating Systems, 1702 Henn Parkway SW, will end its third shift on Jan. 20. A total of 83 employees and 32 temporary employees will be affected by the cut, according to a notification sent to the state under the Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification Act.

The layoffs are expected to be permanent.

Lordstown Seating makes the seats for the Chevrolet Cruze that is built at the GM Lordstown Complex.

Comprehensive Logistics, 365 Victoria Road, expects to layoff about 160 because of the cut at GM Lordstown, Jose Arroyo, business representative for the United Steel Workers said.

Of the 160, 90 are temporary employees and 70 are union members in the USW Local 621.

“The number is not set in stone yet,” Arroyo said.