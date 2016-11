LOWELLVILLE

Lowellville Senior Citizens will meet for its annual Christmas party at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at Giannios Catering for a sit-down dinner. Lowellville High School Band will provide Christmas music.

Tickets are $15, and reservations are due immediately. Call Paula Kacir at 330-536-6642 or Janet Davanzo at 330-793-3176.