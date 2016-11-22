YOUNGSTOWN — Detectives say a preliminary investigation shows an Imperial Avenue woman who shot a man in her home about 4:45 p.m. Monday was acting in self defense.

Lt. Doug Bobovnyik of the Detective Bureau said that a man was in the woman's home in the 400 block of Imperial Avenue and he was armed. Bobovnyik said the woman grabbed her 9mm handgun and fired three shots, one of which hit the man in the stomach.

He was found a few blocks away on Tyrell Avenue in a parking lot but Bobovnyik said detectives are not sure how he got there yet.

The woman told police she never saw the man before in her life, Bobovnyik said.

Police have not been able to talk to the man because of his injuries.

The case is still under investigation.