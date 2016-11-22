YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown City School District honored two officers Tuesday evening with the Distinguished School Officer Service Award.

This marks the fourth year for the award. Officer James Welch who serves at Discovery at Kirkmere and T.A. Brown, who works at the Chaney Campus earned this year's awards. The awards are for their work at the respective schools last school year.

WIlliam Morvay, the district’s chief of security, each year asks school administrators and staff to nominate officers who are positive role models, act as police officers, counselors and educators, provide exceptional service during the school year and have made a difference in the academic progress of the school.

Michael Butch Jr., assistant principal at Kirkmere, wrote in the nomination letter for Welch referencing his interactions with students and staff.

“His sheer presence makes us all feel safe,” Butch’s letter said. “The students and staff are not afraid to ask questions when they see him. He is always smiling and asks how they are.”

Debbie DiFrancesco and Joe Krumpak, principals at Rayen Early College Middle School and Chaney, respectively, nominated Brown.

REC and Chaney’s visual and performing arts and science, technology, engineering and mathematics are housed in the same school building on Hazelwood.

“The most recent event was being a part of a difficult discussion with parents about the safety of their child ...,” the principals’ letter said. “Officer Brown spent more than two hours speaking to the parents as they went through various stages of anger, disbelief and fear. He served as a stern yet calming influence throughout the conversation not allowing the parents to hide behind a veil of denial.”

Each officer received a plaque.