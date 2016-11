BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ANDERSON, MICHAEL ANTHONY 2/18/1995 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



BOONE, DERRICK 2/9/1967 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Felonious Assault

CROCKETT, JOSEPH JEMAINE 1/11/1987 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Having Weapons While Under Disability



DATES, JAMIKA JAHANA 9/10/1987 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

EBERHARDT, IMARI NICOLE 12/11/1996 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

GRAHAM, GIDEON NATHANIEL 2/20/1995 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

HUNTER, CHRISTOPHER R 1/1/1980 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Felonious Assault



JAMES, EVAN L 10/22/1984 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Probation Violation



LOWE, HANS C 11/29/1981 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Sex Offender Failure To Provide Change Of Address Or Registration Of Address



LUZIER, JUSTIN MITCHELL 12/3/1988 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Probation Violation



MADISON, DEANDRE DESHAWN 10/4/1996 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

MILLER, BRITTANY C 5/11/1986 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

REYNOLDS, LEON 9/23/1973 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



ROBERTSON, GARY FLOYD 6/6/1948 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Breaking and Entering

SPRINGS, ANTOINE KEITH 3/5/1988 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property



TURNER, ROSALYN LATESSA 4/15/1972 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ANZELMO, LISA M 3/23/1992 11/18/2016 NO CHARGES FILED



BATOVSKY, JOSEPH L 1/1/1953 11/21/2016 CR4 SUMMONS



BLALOCK, KEYSHAWN MARQUESE 5/16/1998 9/17/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



BURKLEY, ELIZABETH 1/17/1959 11/18/2016 BONDED OUT



COYIER, JENNIFER MARIE 1/11/1985 8/29/2016 CR4 SUMMONS



CRAIG, TERRANCE D 7/19/1991 10/11/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

DANIEL, KENNETH 7/23/1992 11/21/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



DRAGELEVICH, DAVID R 3/28/1975 11/8/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



EASTON, MICHAEL E 2/14/1984 10/21/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

ELGABRI, ANTHONY KASSIM 3/2/1984 11/8/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

ENGLISH, TREAVOR ANTHONY 8/12/1995 11/21/2016 CR4 SUMMONS

FOX, PAUL J 12/1/1980 11/19/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



FRANCIS, BILLY E 6/17/1971 11/11/2016 TIME SERVED



GROSS, JASON DAVID 7/25/1974 11/5/2016 TIME SERVED



GUTIERREZ, MARCUS R 3/29/1979 7/6/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



HAGEMAN JR, NORMAN J 2/18/1954 7/23/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



HALL, JAMES DONNELL 2/2/1992 11/17/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



HUSTON, CHAD THOMAS 6/9/1985 11/21/2016 BONDED OUT

HUSTON, GEORGE JOSEPH 12/8/1996 11/18/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



JOHNSON, EFREM SYDON 7/30/1975 11/18/2016 TIME SERVED

JOHNSON, MONICA MARIE 8/24/1976 11/14/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

JONES, ALONDREA DARELL 5/13/1992 11/19/2016 BONDED OUT



KOPNISKY, MATTHEW 11/16/1993 11/21/2016 BONDED OUT

LOWREY, STEVEN 2/9/1982 8/1/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

LUTZ, JOSEPH CARL 1/5/1980 11/18/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MASCARELLA, BARTHOLOMEW 12/4/1975 9/28/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



MCCALL, JOHNNIE 4/28/1963 11/9/2016 TIME SERVED

MOORE, SHAWN WILSON 5/22/1977 7/6/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

MOSCHELLA, NICOLE ROXANNE 12/13/1982 11/17/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

PARIS, PATRICK S 8/10/1966 11/19/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

POPESCU, ADDISON D 1/22/1997 11/18/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



PRUITT, JEREMY LEROI 12/6/1989 11/18/2016 NO CHARGES FILED



RADFORD, KIMBERLY 7/23/1967 10/13/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



REARDON, DEAN MICHAEL 6/16/1962 7/16/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



ROBINSON, DIRIA CIMONE 8/25/1994 11/18/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



ROBINSON, SHANELL 12/12/1978 11/14/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



SEWALL, DONALD BRYAN 6/9/1957 11/19/2016 BONDED OUT



SHERMAN, VINCENT LAMAR JR 6/13/1993 8/19/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



SHINGLER, MELINDA F 4/29/1982 11/2/2016 TIME SERVED



SLY, KALYN DARNELL 12/22/1994 6/2/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



TURNER, JAMAL I 4/10/1992 11/4/2016 BONDED OUT

VAUGHN, LAKEYSHA NATASHA 1/25/1987 11/16/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE