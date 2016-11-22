JOBS
Guns confiscated, men jailed in 2 city incidents



Published: Tue, November 22, 2016 @ 9:39 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — City police Monday arrested two people on gun charges.

DeAndre Madison, 20, of West Warren Avenue, was arrested about 5:10 p.m. in the 1200 block of Victor Avenue after he was pulled over for having an expired license plate.

Inside a hollowed out portion of the center console officers found a loaded .40-caliber handgun.

About 6 p.m., Joseph Crockett, 29, of Brentwood Avenue, was arrested after police found a 9mm handgun on the front seat of his car in the 300 block of East Lucius Avenue. Police were there for a call of a man in a suspicious vehicle.

Both men were taken to the Mahoning County jail.

