BOARDMAN — Township police are investigating a burglary of about $2,900 in electronics and clothing taken from a township residence Monday morning.

The victim told police he left for work Sunday night and returned in the morning to find the door of his home, located on South Avenue, forced in.

Among the items missing were two game consoles, a television screen, an iPod and basketball shoes.

Neighbors described a suspect near the home as a male his 20's with scraggly hair wearing a red hoodie who drove a white pickup truck.