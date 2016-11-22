WARREN

Police have charged a second member of the Forever Two Wheelz motorcycle club with murder in the June 18 shootout at Shorty’s Place, a Highland Avenue, Warren Township, bar.

Meanwhile, charges against David H. Bailes Jr., 45, the president of the club, were dismissed in Warren Municipal Court in September because of his poor medical condition, The Vindicator has learned.

Two members of the Brothers Regime motorcycle club died and two others were injured in the fight.

James A. Gardner, 48, of Iowa Avenue Northwest, was arrested Tuesday morning at his job without incident and was taken to the Trumbull County jail. He will be arraigned Wednesday morning before Judge W. Wyatt McKay of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court. A grand jury secretly indicted Gardner Monday on one count of aggravated murder and two counts of felonious assault, all with specifications that he used a gun.

Warren Township Police Chief Don Bishop announced Gardner’s arrest at Warren Police Department today. Warren and Warren Township police have worked together on the investigation.

Bishop said Gardner was a shooter in the incident, and the felonious assault charges pertain to the shootings of two members of the Brothers Regime who survived.

