YOUNGSTOWN

Linda Daniels, Discovery at Kirkmere third-grade teacher, gives her students at least one stress-free Thanksgiving dinner.

Crock pots, foil pans, dessert trays and more lined the tables Tuesday afternoon down Discovery at Kirkmere’s third-grade hallway.

Daniels’ smile and welcoming attitude would make one question who enjoyed this event more – the students or their teacher.

“I just want to make sure [the students] have a nice thanksgiving regardless of a situation at home,” she said.

Drew Scott, parent of Elisha Hargrove, 9, agreed.

“It’s good for the community and something different to have the kids join their parents and have at least one good Thanksgiving,” he said.

About 60 total – third-graders and family members – were fed a meal of turkey, Spanish rice, macaroni and cheese and lots of desserts.

Also today, a huge dinner was served at Harding Elementary School. About 400 students and their families lined up for the holiday meal. It was the first time the school has served so many, said Principal Timothy Freeman. He also invited some community stakeholders.

“We cooked the turkeys Sunday and Monday,” Freeman said.

The mashed potatoes, corn and green beans were prepared Tuesday morning for the meal. Lunch for 400 means 16 turkeys and 100 pounds of potatoes.

“It was a success,” Freeman said. “The parents enjoyed themselves. The students enjoyed themselves.”

Desserts for the holiday meal were donated by Karen and Walt Angelo, parents of Courtney Angelo, a third-grade teacher at Harding.

Also at Tuesday’s pre-holiday meal, three students won bicycles for selling the most candy in a school candy sale.