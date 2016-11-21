YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a woman who appeared intoxicated early Saturday morning accused a city police officer of arresting her because he voted for Donald Trump in the recent presidential election.

Police were called about 1:30 a.m. to a home in the 500 block of St. Louis Ave., where reports said a woman was trying to get inside the home because she wanted money she was supposed to receive for appliances.

Reports said the woman, Billie Jo Hudson, 30, appeared intoxicated, was loud and was waking up neighbors.

When she did quiet down after being warned, she was taken into custody for disorderly conduct while intoxicated, reports said.

Hudson then told the officer he was a “Trump voter,” reports said. She was issued a citation and a court date, reports said.