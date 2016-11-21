NORTH LIMA

Beaver Township Historical Society invites the public to visit the Old School Marketplace, 11836 South Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Any group, organization or class may visit at that time or call to schedule an appointment.

The society is located on the second floor and its hours also are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. An elevator is available. The organization also is seeking new members to help with various duties including researching the history of Beaver Township, filing and welcoming visitors during business hours. For reservations or information, contact Scott Conway at 330-318-0408.