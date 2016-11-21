YOUNGSTOWN — The final defendant who was to go on trial today for a Sept. 6 homicide during an attempted robbery on Belden Avenue in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court has entered guilty pleas before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum.

Vincent Reber, 21, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery just moments after his brother Vincent Reber, 19 and Lorenzo Hilton, 26, entered similar pleas for the death of Daniel Sanford, 28, who was killed in a shootout.

All three men received sentences of 20 years to life in prison.

Hilton, 26, was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Derrick Reber, 19, pleaded guilty to similar charges and received the same sentence.