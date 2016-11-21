WARREN

Trumbull Career and Technical Center Relay for Life committee is sponsoring a Santa’s Family Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at TCTC, 528 Educational Highway NW. Admission is free and open to the public.

The committee is looking for artists and vendors who would like to participate. Media categories include clay, fiber, furniture, glass, jewelry, man-made materials, metal, mixed media, natural materials, painting/drawing, paper, photography and wood. Live demonstrations are encouraged.

Tables are available for $20 with a donation of a raffle item or $30 with no raffle donation.

There will be Christmas movies for children, pictures with Santa, gift wrapping for a donation and more. Call Jamie Stephens at 330-847-0503, ext. 1031, to reserve your table or for questions.