JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

TCTC hosts Santa craft, vendor show



Published: Mon, November 21, 2016 @ 9:27 a.m.

WARREN

Trumbull Career and Technical Center Relay for Life committee is sponsoring a Santa’s Family Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at TCTC, 528 Educational Highway NW. Admission is free and open to the public.

The committee is looking for artists and vendors who would like to participate. Media categories include clay, fiber, furniture, glass, jewelry, man-made materials, metal, mixed media, natural materials, painting/drawing, paper, photography and wood. Live demonstrations are encouraged.

Tables are available for $20 with a donation of a raffle item or $30 with no raffle donation.

There will be Christmas movies for children, pictures with Santa, gift wrapping for a donation and more. Call Jamie Stephens at 330-847-0503, ext. 1031, to reserve your table or for questions.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes