YOUNGSTOWN — Water testing at all Youngstown City School District buildings found no harmful lead levels at any school or other district buildings.

Stephen Stohla, superintendent/business manager, said he didn’t suspect any of the tests to find harmful lead levels, but he wanted to make sure.

“Even though I think educating children is our No. 1 priority, it has to be safety and environment,” he said. “We’re not going to put children somewhere that is not safe.”

The Mahoning County District Board of Health conducted the testing and delivered the results to the district Oct. 28.

The health board tested 12 of the district’s schools as well as the Irene L. Ward Building on West Wood Street and the school bus garage on Teamsters Drive.

Youngstown Early College wasn’t tested because that school is in Fedor Hall on the Youngstown State University campus.