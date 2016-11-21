Brenden Clark, the Youngstown man who posted a video on his Facebook page in October showing him telling his son, Cameron, 8, that his mother had died of a drug overdose, talked about the decision on the television show “The Doctors” this morning.

Clark, 29, and his mother, Denise Dezee, both originally of Howland, discussed Brenden’s own addiction to opiates.

“I pray every day for him,” said Dezee, who has custody of Clark’s son, Cameron.

The episode also focused briefly on Clark’s decision to post the video, which has been seen millions of times.

“I did it to open the eyes of drug addicts to what it does to the children,” Clark said.

After Dezee told the show’s hosts, Dr. Travis Stork and Dr. Andrew Ordon, that she and Cameron are living in a homeless shelter, representatives of several organizations announced that they were making donations.

Dezee will receive $5,000 to help with expenses such as clothing for Cameron and $5,000 to help with housing, as well as backpacks filled with school supplies for Cameron and the other children in the shelter.

Clark will receive $2,000 toward a camera kit and $5,000 toward camera supplies so Clark can begin a photography career that he now hopes to begin.

Clark said he has been clean from opiates for 119 days.