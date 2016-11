BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

COLE, RICHARD RANDOLPH 11/9/1962 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

DANIEL, KENNETH 7/23/1992 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Parole Violation



FRANCO, MICHELLE LEE 10/22/1980 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



GRAHAM, GIDEON NATHANIEL 2/20/1995 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle



MAMAH, ISSAKA FARID 11/6/1994 OSP Identity Fraud



O'MALLEY, MATHUE ALLYN 5/27/1997 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Assault



SUCIU, SCOTT P 4/29/1978 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Felonious Assault



TURNER, ROSALYN LATESSA 4/15/1972 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ANZELMO, LISA M 3/23/1992 11/18/2016 NO CHARGES FILED



BEVLY, LATRINA 10/26/1985 11/20/2016 CR4 SUMMONS



BULLEN, DANNY STANFORD 9/19/1969 5/24/2016 TIME SERVED

CRAIG, TERRANCE D 7/19/1991 10/11/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



DRAGELEVICH, DAVID R 3/28/1975 11/8/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

ELGABRI, ANTHONY KASSIM 3/2/1984 11/8/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



FRANCIS, BILLY E 6/17/1971 11/11/2016 TIME SERVED



GUTIERREZ, MARCUS R 3/29/1979 7/6/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



HAGEMAN JR, NORMAN J 2/18/1954 7/23/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



HALL, JUSTIN A 2/3/1988 11/20/2016 BONDED OUT



HUBBARD, EUGENE 10/9/1954 11/12/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



JOHNSON, EFREM SYDON 7/30/1975 11/18/2016 TIME SERVED



MASCARELLA, BARTHOLOMEW 12/4/1975 9/28/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

MCCALL, JOHNNIE 4/28/1963 11/9/2016 TIME SERVED



PRUITT, JEREMY LEROI 12/6/1989 11/18/2016 NO CHARGES FILED



RADFORD, KIMBERLY 7/23/1967 10/13/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



REARDON, DEAN MICHAEL 6/16/1962 7/16/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



ROLLINS, IJNANYA SHAMAR 12/14/1982 11/6/2016 TIME SERVED



SHERMAN, VINCENT LAMAR JR 6/13/1993 8/19/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

SHINGLER, MELINDA F 4/29/1982 11/2/2016 TIME SERVED



VAUGHN, LAKEYSHA NATASHA 1/25/1987 11/16/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



WEBSTER, KIMBERLY 10/1/1987 11/20/2016 CR4 SUMMONS



WIENAND, BENJAMIN 8/12/1979 11/10/2016 TIME SERVED