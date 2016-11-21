YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Board of Elections has officially certified the ballot counts for the 2016 general election.

The final tally shows that Democrat Hillary Clinton won the presidential vote in Mahoning County with 49.87 percent. Republican Donald Trump, now the president-elect, won 46.59 percent of the vote in Mahoning County. These numbers differ very slightly (by less than 1 percent) from earlier, unofficial results.