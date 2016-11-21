POLAND

Harbor Light Hospice, Shepherd of the Valley and Lane Funeral Home are inviting the public to Blue Christmas, a service to offer grief support, healing and encouragement during the holidays. It will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at Shepherd of the Valley, 301 W. Western Reserve Road. Registration and refreshments will be at 5:30.

Make reservations by Dec. 1 to Shepherd of the Valley at 330-726-7110, ext. 0. For information call Harbor Light at 330-759-5270.