Fugitive fowl finally nabbed in Pittsburgh, headed to rescue



Published: Mon, November 21, 2016 @ 12:50 p.m.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A noisy rooster’s piercing calls will no longer plague Pittsburgh.

Following several weeks on the lam, the male chicken was scooped up on Sunday afternoon by Frank Cantone, who runs a chicken rescue in St. Louis.

Cantone offered to help Henry Gaston remove the bird after he heard that Gaston was facing fines for having a rooster on his property. Roosters are banned in Pittsburgh, and neighbors told a city inspector the bird was waking them up early in the morning.

Cantone failed to apprehend the fugitive fowl on Saturday when it flew up into a tree. He and his two daughters managed to trap it the following day by luring it into a corner with a hen on a harness.

