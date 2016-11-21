YOUNGSTOWN

Legislation authorizing the city administration’s financing of the $8 million to $9 million Phase I development of the Mahoning riverfront in downtown Youngstown is expected to be voted on by city council on Dec. 7.

During a council finance committee meeting Monday, its members did not formally approve the financing plan presented by David Bozanich, city finance director.

The three finance committee members spoke in favor of Bozanich’s plan, however.

“I can’t speak for other committee members, but I’m in favor of the plan and hope my colleagues will be also,” said Councilman T. J. Rodgers, D-2nd, chairman of the committee.

Councilmen Michael L. Ray Jr., D-4th, and Nathaniel Pinkard, D-3rd, committee members, also spoke in favor of the financing plan for Phase I, which includes an open-air 3,250-seat amphitheater near the Covelli Centre, a water park with fountains, greening of the site, and bike trails.

“It’s important that we invest in ourselves. The Covelli Centre was a huge turning point for downtown and I think this project will have an equal impact,” said Pinkard.

“The project continues the removal of industrial waste. I think it will be very impactful,” Ray said.

