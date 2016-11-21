YOUNGSTOWN

The ceramics program at the Department of Art of Youngstown State University will present Empty Bowls from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at the McDonough Museum of Art, 525 Wick Ave.

Seatings will be at 11 a.m., 12:30 and 2 p.m.; Tickets are $20 at the door. Tickets online are $15 at emptybowlsysu.eventbrite.com. Seating is limited. Additional bowls can be purchased for $15 each. Secure parking is available in the YSU Wick Avenue parking deck.

Empty Bowls is an international project to fight hunger, personalized by artists and art organizations on a community level.

Proceeds will benefit the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley.