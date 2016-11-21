BOARDMAN

Beeghly Oaks Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, 6505 Market St., invites the community to attend its veterans “Wall of Valor” ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to recognize veterans and their surviving spouses.

Residents, family members, and team members who are veterans are invited to submit a photo showing their service to the United States Armed Forces.

Roy Oliver, commander of American Legion Post 247, and other dignitaries are keynote speakers for the ceremony, which coincides with the Beeghly Center’s foundational mission to recognize the service of veterans of past, present, and future.